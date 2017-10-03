Video: Bella's Dance, Featuring Cena Appearance, Results In Season Low Score

Sponsored Links



Nikki Bella finished with a new low total score on this week's episode of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars."

Bella's dance, which featured a 50 Shades Of Grey theme and a surprise appearance by John Cena, resulted in 7's across the board from all judges, totaling a new season low of 21 for Bella and her dance partner Artem.

Fortunately for Bella, there were no eliminations on this week's episode of DWTS, however the scores from this week and last week are tabulated to determine the next dance couple to get eliminated.