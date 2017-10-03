WWE TLC 2017 Lineup: First Title Match Set For 10/22 PPV

Sponsored Links



The first match for this year's WWE TLC pay-per-view is now official.

Following Monday night's episode of WWE RAW, Alexa Bliss vs. Mickie James for the RAW Women's Championship was announced for the TLC PPV by RAW General Manager Kurt Angle.

As previously reported, also expected for the WWE TLC 2017 pay-per-view is a reunion of The Shield, with Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins rumored to be squaring off against The Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro in six-man tag-team action.

It should be noted, however, that the Shield vs. Miz, Sheamus and Cesaro match is strictly a rumor until confirmed by WWE.

WWE TLC 2017 is scheduled to go down from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Sunday, October 22nd, airing live via pay-per-view and the WWE Network.

