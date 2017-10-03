Raw Viewership Down to Lowest Level in Almost Four Months

Sponsored Links



-- Monday's WWE Raw generated only 2.77 million viewers, down 5% from the week prior and coming in as the sixth least watched Raw in 2017. It is the also the lowest viewership since June 12, which was during the NBA finals.

-- Hourly numbers were interesting with a way smaller third hour drop than usual:

Hour 1: 2.95 million

Hour 2: 2.76 million

Hour 3: 2.62 million

-- The Redskins/Chiefs NFL Monday Night Football game drew 11.94 million viewers, a 13% drop from the week prior while Dancing with the Stars (which featured John Cena and Nikki Bella) generated 9.06 million.