Backstage Details on Creative Plans for "Sister Abigail" Gimmick

-- According to a report at prowrestlingsheet.com, WWE is planning on debuting the "Sister Abigail" gimmick at the TLC PPV, but it will be Bray Wyatt himself who will be wrestling as the character.

-- Not only does WWE have no plans to introduce an actual female in the role, but Wyatt is expected to come to the ring and wrestle in a completely different attire, much like Finn Balor does with his "demon" character.

-- At this time, it is not known whether the match will be a straight-up singles match or whether they will be a gimmick attached to it.