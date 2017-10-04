Final Card for Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Sponsored Links

-- After Tuesday's Smackdown Live, there were a couple changes to the Hell in a Cell lineup to take place this Sunday, live from Detroit. Here is the likely final card: WWE Title Match

Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE US Title Match

AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match

Natalya vs. Charlotte WWE Hell in a Cell - Falls Count Anywhere Match

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon WWE Hell in a Cell - Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos Randy Orton vs. Rusev Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler Kick-Off Show Match

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros A new Fashion Files segment/edition will air as well.





