Final Card for Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

-- After Tuesday's Smackdown Live, there were a couple changes to the Hell in a Cell lineup to take place this Sunday, live from Detroit. Here is the likely final card:

WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE US Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte

WWE Hell in a Cell - Falls Count Anywhere Match
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon

WWE Hell in a Cell - Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos

Randy Orton vs. Rusev

Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kick-Off Show Match
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros

A new Fashion Files segment/edition will air as well.




