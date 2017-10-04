Final Card for Sunday's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

-- After Tuesday's Smackdown Live, there were a couple changes to the Hell in a Cell lineup to take place this Sunday, live from Detroit. Here is the likely final card:
WWE Title Match
Jinder Mahal vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
WWE US Title Match
AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women's Title Match
Natalya vs. Charlotte
WWE Hell in a Cell - Falls Count Anywhere Match
Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon
WWE Hell in a Cell - Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Usos
Randy Orton vs. Rusev
Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kick-Off Show Match
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin vs. The Hype Bros
A new Fashion Files segment/edition will air as well.
