Eddie Kingston Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

On Wednesday, Eddie Kingston took to social media to announce his departure from Impact Wrestling.

Kingston, who debuted with Impact Wrestling back in November of 2016 as a member of the Death Crew Council (DCC), wrote the following message via his official Twitter page this morning.

"I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything. I am now open for bookings @ EddieKingston74@gmail.com."

Eddie Kingston joins Robbie E. as another talent to part ways with the promotion in the past week. As recently noted, more names are expected to join the list in the coming weeks / months.