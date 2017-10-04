Eddie Kingston Announces His Departure From Impact Wrestling

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 4, 2017 - 11:00am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

On Wednesday, Eddie Kingston took to social media to announce his departure from Impact Wrestling.

Kingston, who debuted with Impact Wrestling back in November of 2016 as a member of the Death Crew Council (DCC), wrote the following message via his official Twitter page this morning.

"I am no longer with @IMPACTWRESTLING and want to thank them for everything. I am now open for bookings @ EddieKingston74@gmail.com."

Eddie Kingston joins Robbie E. as another talent to part ways with the promotion in the past week. As recently noted, more names are expected to join the list in the coming weeks / months.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.