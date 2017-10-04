Bayley Talks About Her Character Changing, Recent Injury & More

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Bayley recently spoke with Metro for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On if it was frustrating being out with an injury and whether or not she watched wrestling during her absence: "It was hard for me to watch wrestling because I get really anxious whenever I watch matches. If I see something I like I want to practise it and try it myself. This sounds like I'm a loser but when I'm feeling down or I need a bit of motivation I do watch old NXT matches because they have some of my favourite memories as a performer in WWE. I watch a lot of that to put me back on the right mindset – including my match with Nia Jax at NXT Takeover: London. She's the one I want to get back at, and I defeated her that night! That was a match I watched a few times."

On whether or not she considers herself an ambitious person: "I would like to think I am! I wouldn't be in this position if I wasn't. It takes a lot of hard work for anybody to get any type of success in life, but it's a lot for a person to leave their family every week and travel the road in the dark. I'd like to think I'm ambitious, and I like proving people wrong and surprising people. It might take me longer than some, but I will show people that I belong here."

On if she feels her character will get darker and meaner as her storyline with Sasha Banks continues: "It's something I think about because I know anything is possible when you're with WWE. I don't know if I have to go to the dark side, although I do read all the tweets and I do know it's what the fans are kinda hoping for. As a performer I need to change in the ring, to be a little bit more aggressive and go about things in a different way rather than Bayley following the rules all the time. I might have to bend the rules a little bit to get what I want this time around. I realised when I was out with my injury that I need to go about things differently and not let people push me around so much."

Check out the complete Bayley interview at Metro.co.uk.