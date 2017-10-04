Triple H Talks Again About Giving Ronda Rousey Opportunity To Work In WWE

Sponsored Links



The talk of Ronda Rousey heading to WWE doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

WWE executive Paul "Triple H" Levesque once again spoke about the possibility of bringing the former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion into the fold in WWE during an interview this week with Sky Sports.

In past interviews, "The Game" has made it clear that he is willing to give the former MMA champion the opportunity to work with WWE again in the future and when talking with Sky Sports this week, he once again reiterated that fact.

"Ronda has made no secret her whole career that she has been a huge fan of WWE growing up," said Triple H. "She has been on record saying WWE is probably some of the most fun that she has ever had in her entire career."

Triple H continued, "I have been out there publicly saying that if she wants the opportunity I am happy to give it to her. She is looking for the opportunity so it seems like a perfect match-up. I am excited to have the conversation with her and see where it goes."

Rousey recently resurfaced in front of the WWE Universe during the Mae Young Classic tournament, which featured her fellow Four Horsewomen member Shayna Baszler in the finals. She infamously appeared alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in a segment with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

Check out the complete Triple H interview at SkySports.com.