NXT TV Preview (10/4): NXT Title Hangs In The Balance

WWE returns to the WWE Network this evening with the latest episode of NXT TV from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida.
Featured below is the official WWE.com preview for tonight's show.
WWE NXT preview: Oct. 4, 2017: NXT Title hangs in the balance
Roderick Strong has come within inches of winning the NXT Title, and tonight The Messiah of the Backbreaker gets another chance at NXT’s top prize when he becomes the first Superstar to challenge NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. Plus, Aleister Black faces newcomer Lio Rush, Kairi Sane makes her NXT debut and Ruby Riot answers the challenge of The Iconic Duo.
WWE NXT Preview : Quick Hits
* Drew McIntyre prepares for his first title defense against Roderick Strong * Aleister Black faces the debuting Lio Rush * Will Nikki Cross make her presence felt when Ruby Riot answers The Iconic Duo’s challenge? * The Pirate Princess sets course for NXT
