Austin Aries Explains Origins Of The Banana Idea On "The Tomorrow Show"

Former WWE Superstar Austin Aries recently appeared as a guest on The Tomorrow Show and finally shed some light on the whole banana thing.

Well, sort of.

Aries was asked about showing up to the 2016 WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony with a banana in his pocket.

"I'm just going to say this about the banana," Aries started. "The Hall Of Fame is long, okay? And I saw lots of people dressed to impress that night. Lots of nice suits. Lots of nice dresses. Let me tell you something, about three and a half hours in, I guarantee about 40 percent of that audience wished they had a banana in their pocket instead of a pocket square, because I got famished."

Aries continued, "I was running low on some energy, and that pocket square wouldn't do me any good. But I got a nice little shot of some natural sugars and potassium, and then I just used my sleeve to wipe my mouth off. And I didn't need the pocket square. So sometimes the thing comes in handy in a pinch. You never know."

The former WWE in-ring performer and announcer would go on to elaborate, talking about the lack of an unpredictability factor in the business and how something is better than nothing, until you know why.

"There's nothing unpredictable about this whatsoever," said Aries. "So when all of a sudden some guy randomly has a banana in his pocket and everyone goes, 'What's with the banana?' Exactly! You're asking a question and you're intrigued by something, how refreshing. And the minute I tell you why the banana, now you don't care. And maybe there isn't a why, and maybe there is, and maybe I'm never gonna tell you."

If nothing else, Aries is aware that now when a pro wrestling fan thinks of bananas, they will also likely think of him.

