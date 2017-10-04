Jeff Hardy Undergoes Surgery, Update On How Long He Will Be Out Of Action

Sponsored Links



On Tuesday, WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy underwent surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

There is no official word at this point regarding when he will be returning, however there has been talk that he could be out until May of 2018, which if true would keep him out of WrestleMania 34.

Hardy posted the following photo on his official Instagram page on Tuesday after undergoing surgery with a caption that read, "Let theHealing begin! . . ! 10-3-2017."