Behind-The-Scenes Of WWE 2K18 Commercial, Linda McMahon Turns 69, Heenan

- Featured above is a video released via the official WWE YouTube channel that shows behind-the-scenes footage of the commercial for the new WWE 2K18 video game.

- The latest episode of Bruce Prichard's "Something To Wrestle With" podcast features a look at the life and career of late WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan. Check out the show at MLWRadio.com.

- Linda McMahon celebrates her 69th birthday today. The longtime wife of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was born on October 4, 1948. Also celebrating birthdays today are Abyss/Joseph Park (44), Mike Adamle (68), Bobby Fulton (57), Heavy Metal (47) and Naruki Doi (37).