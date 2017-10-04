Video: John Cena Says He Will "Never" Retire From WWE "Family"

John Cena recently spoke with the folks at TMZ Sports about politics and retirement.

When asked if he would ever entertain the idea of getting involved in the political arena, Cena replied that he wouldn't, noting "there is too much politics" involved. When asked if he would retire, Cena simply stated, "No, never. They're family," referring to his friends and colleagues in WWE.

Check out the complete TMZ Sports interview with John Cena via their official YouTube channel above, or at YouTube.com.




