Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows On Who They Would Add To The Club, Future Goals

WWE Superstars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows recently spoke with The Daily Mail out of the U.K. for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On which WWE Superstars they would add to The Club:

Karl Anderson: "Sasha Banks, she could manage us! That's what so cool though, you could even go old school, I mean everyone knows our history with Finn Balor and some of the other guys from our time in Japan."

On their future goals:

Anderson: "We'd like to be the Tag Team Champions again, we'd like to walk into [WrestleMania] as champions again, that was such a cool moment that you can never take from us."

Luke Gallows: "Walking down that ramp with our belts above the ring, feeling that wind blowing. Can still see it all, John Cena and Nikki Bella were warming up before they went out there, we came back through the curtain and there Triple H getting pumped up before he went out. That was cool, that's the dream being on that show with all those guys there."

On working in Japan:

Anderson: "I mean there are so many. I know we used to go to Akihabara all the time, which is what they call a really nerdy area. AJ [Styles] would always get really excited if we were going there because there are so many video games."

Gallows: "But in general we'd have so much fun, just talking for six hours on the bus doing Stone Cold impressions the entire time to each other. AJ would laugh for the first 20 minutes, three hours later he'd take his headphones off and we'd still be doing it. He be like how are you guys still doing this then put his headphones back on so we'd start talking like him for an hour and a half. It's how you keep yourself entertained, or at least that's how we do it."

Check out the complete interview with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows at DailyMail.co.uk.