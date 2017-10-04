Maryse Changes Her Look (Photo), Lio Rush/Aleister Black, Baron Corbin

Sponsored Links



- As seen above via WWE's official WWE Music YouTube channel, WWE has released Baron Corbin's new theme song, "I Bring The Darkness (End Of Days)," which feature vocals by singer Tommy West.

- WWE posted the following video ahead of tonight's epsiode of NXT TV, hyping the debut of Lio Rush against undefeated star Aleister Black.

- WWE Superstar Maryse, who hasn't appeared on WWE television since announcing her pregnancy last month, recently changed her look a bit. The wife of WWE Superstar The Miz cut her hair, as she showed off on a post on her official Instagram page.