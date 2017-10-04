WWE Hypes Kairi Sane's Debut On Tonight's Episode Of NXT TV

As noted, WWE returns from Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida tonight on the WWE Network with the latest episode of NXT TV.
Ahead of tonight's show, which features among other matches and segments, the debut of Lio Rush against undefeated Aleister Black, WWE posted the following regarding Mae Young Classic tournament winner Kairi Sane debuting on tonight's show against Aliyah.
The Pirate Princess sets course for NXT
With her winning performance in the Mae Young Classic having already earned her an opportunity to vie for the vacant NXT Women's Title at TakeOver: Houston, Kairi Sane now prepares to cross a new milestone in her career: Her debut on NXT TV.
Though Sane's opponents for TakeOver's Fatal 4-Way Match will be decided via qualifying matches in the coming weeks, The Pirate Princess will no doubt look to send an emphatic statement to all would-be contenders with her maiden voyage in NXT competition.
Watch the Mae Young Classic Champion do battle tonight on WWE NXT at 8/7 C.
This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.