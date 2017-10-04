AJ Lee Talks About Living With Mental Illness (Video), Orton's New Procedure, NXT

Sponsored Links



- Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee, Wrestling With Depression's Marty DeRosa and others recently spoke with Chicago Magazine about living with mental illness. Featured above is a video of the discussion, which took place as part of this week's coverage for Mental Illness Awareness Week.

- The dark match that took place at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida tonight prior to the NXT television tapings saw No Way Jose defeat Marcel Barthel (Axel Dieter Jr.) in one-on-one action.

- Randy Orton took to social media on Wednesday to show off some new tools he is using to combat muscle adhesion ahead of his showdown against Rusev at this Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view. "The Viper" posted the following via his official Instagram page.