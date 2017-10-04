NXT TakeOver: Houston: *Spoiler* Update On First Title Match For 11/18 Special

Sponsored Links



At the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Wednesday night, a new match was made official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Houston special.

Nikki Cross won a battle royal at the NXT TV tapings tonight to earn a spot in the Fatal-4-Way match for the vacant NXT Women's Championship at the NXT TakeOver: Houston live special on the WWE Network during WWE Survivor Series 2017 weekend.

The battle royal, which saw Cross earn a spot in the match, is expected to air as part of the October 25th episode of NXT TV on the WWE Network.

With Cross now oficial for the match, the bout is confirmed to feature Peyton Royce vs. Ember Moon vs. Nikki Cross vs. Kairi Sane in a Fatal-4-Way contest for the vacant NXT Women's Championship.

NXT TakeOver: Houston is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 18th, airing live via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 11/18 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Houston live WWE Network special!