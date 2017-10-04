John Cena Removed From Survivor Series Advertising, Added To Dec. Events

Sponsored Links



WWE has changed John Cena's schedule up a bit for the upcoming month of December.

Cena is currently booked for multiple WWE live events in December, including RAW live events after Christmas and a SmackDown Live event on December 30th.

Featured below is a look at Cena's current schedule for the latter part of the month of December:

JOHN CENA'S LATE-DECEMBER WWE SCHEDULE * Tues., Dec. 26: RAW house show at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. * Wed., Dec. 27: RAW house show at Nassau Veteran's Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. * Fri., Dec. 29: RAW house show at Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y. * Sat., Dec. 30: SmackDown Live house show at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

Tickets for the 12/27 RAW event in Uniondale are already underway, while tickets for the other shows are scheduled to go on sale to the general public starting this Friday. The pre-sale for tickets to the MSG event on 12/26 is underway, which you can access now using the pre-sale code: MSGWWE.

It's worth noting that Cena was originally included in WWE's official advertising for The Survivor Series in November. The company has since removed Cena from the advertising, however, so it appears that he may not be returning to WWE until the end of 2017.