SmackDown Live Viewership Drops For WWE Hell In A Cell "Go-Home" Show

Sponsored Links



The Tuesday, October 3rd episode of SmackDown Live, which was the "go-home" show for this Sunday's blue-brand WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view, saw a decline in viewership compared to last week.

The 10/3 edition of SmackDown Live finished with 2.323 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily, down a considerable amount compared to last week's show, which finished with an average of 2.542 million viewers.

SmackDown Live this week, which featured Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens' face-to-face confrontation ahead of their Hell In A Cell showdown this Sunday in the main event segment, finished number nine in overall viewership, and number three in the coveted 18-49 year-old demographic.