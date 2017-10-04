News & Notes: Lesnar @ Survivor Series, HHH Misses NXT Tapings, AJ Styles Update

Sponsored Links



-- With the news that WWE has pulled John Cena off of advertising for Survivor Series, another change from the company is that in his place, they have begun to advertise Brock Lesnar for the PPV.

-- Triple H is currently still in India promoting WWE's upcoming December tour of the country and with the NXT TV tapings tonight, it is the first time in history that he has been absent from the tapings. Road Dogg and Shawn Michaels are the two people "holding down the fort" as per a tweet from the former.

-- According to a tweet by Dave Meltzer, WWE is purposely saving AJ Styles for post-Smackdown dark matches in an attempt to prevent from the audience from leaving during 205 Live. Some have wondered if Styles' lack of presence on TV is due to an injury, but obviously that is not the case.