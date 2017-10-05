Backstage News on Stipulation Added to KO/Shane Match & Charlotte vs. Natalya

Sponsored Links



-- On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer & Bryan Alvarez speculated that based on the booking it appears as if Charlotte is going to beat Natalya for the Smackdown women's title. It was also suggested that Baron Corbin could be walking out with the US title, perhaps because WWE has plans to push Tye Dillinger as the next contender for the title.

-- It was also discussed on Wrestling Observer Live, that the "falls count anywhere" stipulation added to the Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens match is because of Shane's plans to do something crazy in the match. Not only does shifting the action outside of the ring hide some of Shane's deficiencies as a wrestler, but it gives him multiple avenues to do a ridiculous bump.

-- It was also noted that by adding that stipulation, it gives WWE the chance to pre-tape some segments of the match before hand and then air it during the match. Not only will this allow the company a certain degree of planning that they couldn't do in a live setting, but it also presents an opportunity to use a stunt double should common sense prevail.