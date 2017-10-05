Spoiler: Old WCW Gimmick Match Returns To Headline NXT TakeOver: Houston

Sponsored Links



At the NXT television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida on Wednesday evening, a big main event was announced for the next NXT TakeOver special on the WWE Network.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced that the old WCW gimmick match "War Games" will be brought back for the 11/18 special held during WWE Survivor Series 2017 weekend.

Competing in the first-ever NXT War Games match will be SAnitY (Eric Young, Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain) vs. Roderick Strong and The Authors of Pain (Akam, Rezar) vs. The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish).

As previously reported, the plans for the vacant NXT Women's Championship match at the event were also made official at last night's tapings, as Nikki Cross won a battle royal to advance to the Fatal-4-Way match for the vacant title at the NXT TakeOver: Houston special, which also features Ember Moon, Peyton Royce and Kairi Sane.

NXT TakeOver: Houston is scheduled to take place from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on Saturday, November 18th, airing live via the WWE Network.

Join us here on 11/18 for live results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Houston live WWE Network special!