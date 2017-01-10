WWE Live Event Results (10/1/17) - Spokane, WA

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Justin Pfliger for sending this in:

Lots of empty seats. Probably won't be back for a while. The NXT show last year had a larger crowd.

New Day (Big E and Wood) with Kofi managing defeated The Uso's and Breezedango by pin. Neither member of Breezedango ever tagged in. Both got knocked off the ring apron multiple times.

Rusev defeated Chad Gable by submission.

Hype Bros and Luke Harper def Ascension and Erick Rowan by pin. Harper was very over.

Sami Zayn defeated Mike Kanellis by pin.

Kanellis demanded another match and was quickly pinned by Sin Cara.

AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens, Tye Dillenger and Baron Corbin in a fatal 4 way.

Intermission

Naomi, Charolette and Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya, and Lana with Ellsworth by submission

Bobby Roode defeated Dolph Ziggler by pin. Roode Ride was very over.

Jinder Mahal with the Singh brother defeated Nakumara by pin. Crowd was oddly split on this. Several let's go Jinder chants.

Got high fives from Naomi Nakumara and AJ Styles. Nakumara took selfies with several fans phones as he left.