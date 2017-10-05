Jinder Mahal Talks About Negative Reaction To His Shinsuke Nakamura Promo

Sponsored Links



WWE Champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Sports Illustrated to promote his title defense at this Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On becoming the WWE Champion: "There was originally no plan in place for me to become WWE champion. It felt like I became the number one contender out of nowhere. I call what I did forcing the results. I wasn't happy with my position. I was putting in the work, but I wasn't getting the results. I was going to force the result no matter what the cost."

On the negative reaction to his Shinsuke Nakamura promo: "Every day in WWE is also an opportunity. I have to rise to the occasion every time I am given that opportunity, and that includes every promo on SmackDown, too."

On Samir Singh's nasty bump in the Punjabi Prison match back in July: "I kept watching him go higher and higher when he was fighting off Randy Orton, and when I thought he'd already went too high, he went one ring even higher. Then he hit the table real, real hard. Ultimately, they'll tell you there is no price too high to pay for the Maharaja."

Check out the complete Jinder Mahal interview at SI.com.