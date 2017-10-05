Segment Returning At WWE HIAC PPV, Triple H/India Update, Zack Ryder

Sponsored Links



- WWE released the latest episode of Zack Ryder's WWE Unboxed, which features the former WWE Intercontinental Champion receiving a shipment of Hasbro Marvel Legends action figures. Check out the latest installment of WWE Unboxed above.

- Although the return of their segment on this week's episode of SmackDown Live never happened, The Fashion Files will return at this Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. WWE posted the following regarding the Breezango segment returning at this Sunday's PPV:

The Fashion Files will return at WWE Hell on a Cell The headline speaks for itself. This Sunday at the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, The Fashion Police will be back on the case. Don't miss the latest installment, as Fandango and Tyler Breeze look to get to the bottom of Team Blue's biggest mysteries.

- As noted, Triple H visited India to announce WWE's return to the market this December with SmackDown Live Champion Jinder Mahal. "The Game" posted the following about the company's return to India later this year on his official Twitter page.