Video: Santino Marella Competes In First Judo Tournament In Over 19 Years

My final match yesterday for the bronze, as you can see it was late in the day & many had left #judo @IntJudoFed @JudoOntario @JudoCanada pic.twitter.com/dfNCeuCLTn — Santino Marella (@milanmiracle) October 2, 2017

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Santino Marella (Anthony Carelli) competed in his first Judo tournament in over 19 years this past weekend.

Marella took to social media after competing in the tournament to comment on his return to the competitive genre', as well as to share some video footage of himself in action.

"This weekend I did something kind of crazy, I competed in my first judo tournament in about 19 years," wrote Santino via his official Instagram page (see below). "I have been working out consistently each morning and sort of found myself in OK shape, plus my body has been pretty pain-free so on a whim I decided to fight this weekend at the Asahi annual tournament in the open weight category, I will admit I was not in judo competition shape however I had a great time out there.

Santino continued, "I won three matches and lost one in overtime by penalty and wound up with a bronze. It was great to compete in front of some old friends, my wife, my dad, my students, and some old teammates. 43 years old, post WWE, post 2 neck surgeries, I'm a little banged up but damn that was fun."