Preview Of WWE 24 Special On Goldberg, Nikki Bella Reveals Next DWTS Dance

- WWE will be premiering a new episode of their documentary series, WWE 24 focusing on Bill Goldberg on the WWE Network immediately following WWE RAW on Monday, November 13th. WWE released the above teaser for the new special via their official YouTube channel earlier today.

- Nikki Bella took to social media today to post details regarding her dance routine on next week's episode of ABC's "Dancing With The Stars." The WWE Superstar noted that her dance routine on next week's show will be inspired by her comeback to WWE from a serious neck injury. She posted the following about next week's show on her official Instagram page.