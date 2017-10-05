Ted DiBiase Talks About WWE Creating Million Dollar Man Gimmick, Bobby Heenan

WWE Hall Of Famer "The Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. recently appeared as a guest on Ring Rust Radio for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On getting a lot during his career, but not what mattered most: "What I really want people to really realize walking away from this is that what everybody seems to think in the world if I have this great job and I make a lot of money and a nice house and a big car and all the stuff that it'll make you happy. Guys, I had that and not only did I have it, but Vince McMahon was promoting me. He was sending me everywhere first-class, Learjets, limousine, the whole star treatment, and I came to a place and realized that with all of that, if I didn't have the love and respect of my wife and my children, I didn't have anything."

On Vince McMahon creating "The Million Dollar Man" gimmick: "The Million Dollar Man the character is actually a Vince McMahon original. It was presented to me and Vince kind of started laying it out. In a moment when he was called away and I was just sitting there with Pat Patterson who at the time was his right-hand man, Pat looked at me and said, 'Ted, if Vince can be a character in his own show, this is it, this is who he would be.' It had never been done before. Vince said, 'I chose you because you're articulate; you carry yourself well; you interview very well; you are a great wrestler; you're perfect for this.'"

On the late WWE Hall Of Famer Bobby "The Brain" Heenan: "Bobby Heenan to me, he was the best. Of all the guys that have been managers that can pick up a microphone and talk, he was a natural and so good. His character like mine was so hated, it was like a little weasel. Everybody wanted to kill him and that was the whole point. Bobby Heenan was as quick-witted off the cameras as he was on the camera and just as funny. A great guy and I just thought the world of him as a person."

Check out the complete episode of Ring Rust Radio featuring the "Million Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase Sr. interview at BlogTalkRadio.com.




