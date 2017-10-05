Kane's 20-Year WWE Anniversary, WWE Looks At A Shield Reunion (Video)

- Embedded above is a video released via WWE's official YouTube channel which features WWE broadcast team member Cathy Kelley looking at a reunion of The Shield after Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose appeared to agree to work together on this past Monday night's episode of WWE RAW.

- Thursday marked the 20-year anniversary of Kane's WWE debut at the WWE Badd Blood: In Your House pay-per-view. WWE.com released an article today looking back at Kane's career, including a variety of stats related to his career.

Today marks #20YearsOfKane. Head to our @instagram story for a closer look...

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on




