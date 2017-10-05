Jericho Reveals Favorite WWE Rivalry, WWE/Hispanic Heritage Awards, Bella

Sponsored Links



- Ahead of this Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view, WWE has released the complete Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella match from the WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 pay-per-view for free on their official YouTube channel. Check out the Bella vs. Bella showdown above.

- WWE posted the following content from the Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony, including photos of Kalisto on the red carpet, via their official Twitter page on Thursday.

Take a look at what it was like to walk the #HispanicHeritageAwards red carpet with @KalistoWWE! PHOTOS: https://t.co/8ammupAlPr — WWE (@WWE) October 6, 2017

- Chris Jericho took to social media on Thursday, where he ranked his match and the pre-match build-up with Shawn Michaels for their rivalry heading into the WWE No Mercy 2008 pay-per-view as his all-time career favorite. Jericho posted the following on his official Instagram page earlier today.