Jericho Reveals Favorite WWE Rivalry, WWE/Hispanic Heritage Awards, Bella

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 5, 2017 - 10:41pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Ahead of this Sunday's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view, WWE has released the complete Nikki Bella vs. Brie Bella match from the WWE Hell In A Cell 2014 pay-per-view for free on their official YouTube channel. Check out the Bella vs. Bella showdown above.

- WWE posted the following content from the Hispanic Heritage Awards ceremony, including photos of Kalisto on the red carpet, via their official Twitter page on Thursday.

- Chris Jericho took to social media on Thursday, where he ranked his match and the pre-match build-up with Shawn Michaels for their rivalry heading into the WWE No Mercy 2008 pay-per-view as his all-time career favorite. Jericho posted the following on his official Instagram page earlier today.




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.