Jim Ross On WWE Bringing Back War Games, Lance Russell's Passing & More

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the blog section of his official website, JRsBarBQ.com. Below are some of the highlights from his latest entry.

On OklaMania 2: "OklaMania2 is a huge, indy show this weekend in Oklahoma ...in Ardmore to be exact on Saturday at the Hardy Murphy Coliseum promoted by Imperial Wresting Revolution. Great, family show to attend including OklaCon in the afternoon where the stars will be meeting the fans. WWE HOFers Sting, Gene Okerlund, Sunny, Kevin Von Erich, and a host of other top stars converge on Ardmore which is just north of Dallas on I35. Missy Hyatt iw also making a rare appearance."

On 2017 being a rough year in terms of losing loved ones: "2017 has been a devastating year for loved ones passing away as it relates to yours truly. I assume that it's merely a function of growing older but it certainly doesn't make these loses any easier to accept. The sudden passings of Bobby Heenan and now Lance Russell have been crushing blows for me to deal with as both men and their respective spouses we also friends of Jan and me outside the business. I certainly understand the fact that life has to go on but no one said that it would always be an easy journey. Trust me...it's not."

On the passing of legendary Memphis Wrestling announcer Lance Russell: "Lance Russell was unequivocally the best, TV Wrestling 'host,' for the lack of a better term, ever in the wrestling business and, arguably, will always be considered as such. Lance is the only person in the wrestling biz that I can honestly say that I've never heard a single person 'knock' or say negative things about. The only other person that one might be able to say the same thing about is the late Owen Hart. Lance had great credibility as a broadcaster and his audience trusted and believed in him. These are invaluable traits for any broadcaster and especially in the sports entertainment biz."

On WWE bringing back the War Games gimmick match for the NXT TakeOver: Houston special on 11/18: "Excited to hear that WWE is returning War Games to the NXT Takeover in Houston on November 18. Should bre a nostalgic walk down memory lane. The early days of the War Games were special without question. Anxious to see what the 2017 version of War Games looks like, 'if you weill.'"

