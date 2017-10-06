News on the Shield Reunion & Their Opponents at the TLC PPV

With Braun Strowman seemingly having no opponent for TLC, there is a possibility that he will either replace The Miz in the six-man tag team match against The Shield or that he will be added to the mix to make it a 4-on-3 match.
If Strowman replaces Miz, the added benefit would be that it would open up an Intercontinental title match on the card. The fact that Strowman has interacted with Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins over the last two weeks makes one of these possibilities very likely.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
