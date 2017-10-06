Charlotte Comments On Ric Flair 30 For 30 Special, Lawler/Bagwell, WWE 2K18

Sponsored Links



- Featured above is a new WWE 2K18 gameplay video released this week that takes a look at another "Dream Match," this time pitting Kane against, well, Kane. Check it out above.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler is scheduled to return to the ring to square-off against former WCW and brief WWE Superstar Buff Bagwell at the "Downtown Meltdown" free wrestling event at Handy Park on Beale Street in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, October 19th.

- Charlotte Flair took to social media to post a comment after watching a sneak peek of the new ESPN 30 For 30 special on her father, legendary two-time WWE Hall Of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. The special is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, November 7th. Check out Charlotte's comments and a look at the trailer below.