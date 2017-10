Sponsored Links



On Thursday evening, Major League Wrestling (MLW) held their "One-Shot" event at GILT Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Featured below are quick-match results from the show.

MLW: ONE-SHOT 2017 * Tama Tonga def. Martin Stone

* Rhett Giddins & Seth Petruzelli def. Mike Parrow & Saieve Al Sabah

* MJF def. Jimmy Yuta

* Barrington Hughes def. Markos Espada

* Darby Allin def. Jason Cade

* Santana Garrett def. Mia Yim

* "Filthy" Tom Lawlor def. Jeff Cobb

* MVP def. Sami Callihan

* Shane Strickland def. Ricochet

MLW: Never Say Never, the next major event from Major League Wrestling, was announced for December 7th in Orlando, Florida.