Total Bellas Viewership Drops, First NWA Video Under Billy Corgan, More

Submitted by Matt Boone on October 6, 2017 - 9:55am
Posted In:
- The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) released a new video focusing on NWA Champion Tim Storm this week. Featured above is the video, which is the first released since Billy Corgan purchased the promotion.

- This week's episode of Total Bellas on E! finished with 539,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. By comparison, last week's show drew 560,000 viewers, marking a decrease in viewership by 21,000 viewers for Wednesday night's show.

- WWE posted the following WWE Flashback Friday promotional video on their official Twitter page on Friday morning.




