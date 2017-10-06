Chris Jericho Talks About Potential WWE Return, Vince McMahon Producing Stars

Sponsored Links



WWE Superstar Chris Jericho recently appeared as a guest on WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross' weekly podcast, The Ross Report, for an in-depth interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On Vince McMahon producing stars: "When you work for Vince McMahon, there is a work ethic that is instilled in you that is second to none. Anybody that comes through that system, if you have talent, you will work extra hard to make things happen. I am talking about everybody from Jesse Ventura becoming the Governor of Minnesota; Mick Foley becoming a New York Times Best Selling Author, The Rock, Batista, John Cena, you [JR], me, there is a work ethic that is instilled in us that has enabled it all to happen and that comes from working in the WWE."

On if he feels retirement from wrestling is on his radar: "No, I am not there. Never. The last run I had in 2016 with Kevin Owens and the Festival of Friendship and all that stuff, it was one of my favorite runs, one of my top two favorite runs."

On working for Vince McMahon: "I really love working for Vince McMahon. I have a really great relationship with him now, and have for the past 5-6 years; it's actually really fun to see the creative side of Vince, to go in there and disagree and agree and not have to worry. Vince always tells me that he doesn't care where he is, to come and talk to him. I feel that is a great position to be in."

On helping develop future WWE Superstars being another reason he likes to return: "A lot of the young guys that are coming through the system now, it reminds me of my guys; of the Dean [Malenko], Chris [Benoit], Rey [Mysterio], Eddie [Guerrero], those guys; all really good workers who only cared about the matches and not about the ego. A lot of them still need help with experiences that I have that others don't have at this point.

"I enjoyed the Kevin Owens storyline so much. Once it ended, I knew that I needed to get away for a while because I knew there was nothing that can compare to that. It's good to step away and step aside for a bit, but when the time comes I am sure I will be back, but until then I am so busy that you will be seeing me all the time anyways."

Check out the complete episode of The Ross Report podcast featuring the Chris Jericho interview at PodcastOne.com.