The Lawcast Ep. 22 - WCW Fall Brawl 1996 and the Birth of the Crow

Welcome back to another episode of the Lawcast! With the announcement that Wargames is returning to the wrestling world, we went back to the 90s to talk about a show that Law calls one of the best PPVs EVER. The amount of stuff on here is absolutely nuts. Benoit vs. Jericho, Chavo Guerrero's best ever match against someone not named Rey Mysterio, a hilarious trainwreck orchestrated by Konnan and, most importantly, the epic conclusion of to the Song of Ice and Fire.

But those are all just sprigs of parsley on the plate compared to the main event, which featured an incredible match highlighted by one of the best angles in wrestling history. The fall of Sting to the dark side. We could have done 3 hours on just this segment, and we break down everything that makes it brilliant and unique in wrestling history.

All this and more, this week on the show!