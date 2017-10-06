Charlotte & Ric Flair Appearing Together, Balor/Strowman, WWE HIAC Match

Sponsored Links



- As noted, WWE has been releasing past matches from WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-views to promote this coming Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 show. Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the complete Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan match from the WWE Hell In A Cell 2013 PPV.

- WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair and his daughter, former multiple-time WWE Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will be holding their first joint-book signing at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, October 12th. For more information, visit Variety-Playhouse.com.

- WWE Superstars Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Big Cass and Alexa Bliss are scheduled to appear at the 14th annual RINGSIDE FEST event scheduled for Sunday, October 29th at Carolines on Broadway in Times Square in New York City, New York. Featured below is a promotional video for the event.