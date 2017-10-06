Stephanie McMahon: "I Think Conor McGregor Would Be A Perfect Fit With WWE"

Sponsored Links



WWE executive Stephanie McMahon recently spoke at a Leaders In Sports convention at Stamford Bridge, and addressed whether or not she feels UFC mega-star "The Notorious" Conor McGregor will ever end up in WWE at some point in the future.

According to "The Billion Dollar Princess," the man with "a hell of a Vince McMahon-swagger" will end up in WWE some day because it's a "perfect fit."

"I think Conor would be a perfect fit with WWE," said McMahon. "He certainly has the personality and the athletic ability, the appeal. He speaks his mind, he's very genuine and authentic and he has a hell of a Vince McMahon swagger."

Stephanie joins husband Paul "Triple H" Levesque and Chris Jericho as other popular WWE personalities that have spoken out about the possibility of McGregor working with WWE.

In addition to the video above which features details on Triple H's interest in the Irish-born MMA star, Jericho also spoke about the subject during a recent interview, referring to WWE and McGregor working together as a "no-brainer."

"Will Conor McGregor end up in the WWE? I think it's a no-brainer," said Jericho. "It might not be this year or the year after that because there's a lot of money that you got to spend to get him in there. But a guy that yappy, who knows the concept of cutting a wrestling promo ... I think Conor will definitely end up there, it's just a matter of when he wants to."