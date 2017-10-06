Rumors on Asuka's First Match at TLC; Balor vs. Lesnar Likely at Survivor Series

Sponsored Links

As noted by WWE, Asuka is scheduled to debut at the TLC PPV later this month and the speculation is that she will either face Emma, Alicia Fox or Nia Jax in a singles match or team up with Bayley and Sasha Banks to take on the aforementioned trio in a six-woman tag team match.





At this point, it appears as if Finn Balor is being "groomed" for a match against Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in one of the main events on the show. While nothing is confirmed, Lesnar is scheduled back for that PPV and Balor has recently begun talking of winning the Universal title as his goal. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com





Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more