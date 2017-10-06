Impact Wrestling Viewership Declines This Week (10/5)

Sponsored Links



This week's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV finished with 251,000 viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily.

By comparison, last week's edition of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV averaged 264,000 viewers for the Victory Road special episode, marking a decline in viewership of 13,000 viewers for this week's show.

Thursday night's episode of Impact Wrestling on Pop TV featured Texano Jr. and El Hijo del Fantasma defeating James Storm and Ethan Carter III (EC3) in the main event, and failed to make the Cable Top 150 list for this week. Last week's show came in at number 128 on the Cable Top 150 list.