News & Notes: Samoa Joe's Return, Young Bucks/WWE, TLC PPV

It appears that the reason WWE is going with a Shield reunion for the TLC PPV is because neither John Cena nor Brock Lesnar will be on the show, and without them they needed something to build the PPV around.





Even though they did not receive legal letters or threats from WWE on it, The Young Bucks are reportedly going to stop using the "suck it" phrase from all of their marketing moving forward.





Samoa Joe is expected back in the ring by the end of the month after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery for a torn meniscus. He also underwent nose surgery to repair his nose which has been broken eight times and was causing him breathing difficulties.





