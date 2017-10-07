ROH Supercard Of Honor Tickets On Sale For WrestleMania Weekend

On Friday, Ring Of Honor (ROH) issued a press release to promote tickets going on sale for their annual "Supercard of Honor" event during WrestleMania weekend.

Featured below is the complete press release that ROH sent out this week.

Honor Nation, as Summer turns to Fall, Ring of Honor sets its sights on closing its biggest year with a series of landmark events. Whether its Death Before Dishonor XV Weekend in Las Vegas, the Global Wars Tour, Final Battle, or any of our big shows in Michigan, Texas, Oklahoma, and Florida, the hard-hitting, fast-paced, in-your-face action that defines ROH has become a rite of passage for wrestling fans.

2017 saw the biggest crowds and greatest bouts in ROH history in North America, Europe, and Asia. Now it’s with great excitement that Ring of Honor is proud to announce a very BIG event for 2018 on the calendar: Supercard of Honor XII!

Supercard of Honor XII will emanate from the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, LA on Saturday April 7! Like last year’s history-making event, this event will feature high profile stars and very special matches for all of our fans around the world. At the time of announcement, we can confirm that stars from New Japan will take part in this event, and there will be the return of Festival of Honor, featuring all-day autograph signings, photo opportunities, trivia, and Q&A sessions with ROH stars. Much more to come later!

ROH is happy to announce that tickets for this event are NOW ON SALE! These tickets will move fast so don’t miss your opportunity to see history being made when Ring of Honor brings Supercard of Honor XII to New Orleans!