Enzo Amore Shows Off Photo From College Football Days, Undertaker/Kane

- As noted, WWE has been releasing full matches from past WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-views for free via their YouTube channel to promote this Sunday night's WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 pay-per-view. Featured above is the latest offering, which shows the full match between The Undertaker and Kane from the WWE Hell In A Cell 2010 pay-per-view.

- WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore took to social media this weekend to show off a throwback photo of himself from his college football days. Check out the photo from Amore's official Instagram page below.

