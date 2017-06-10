WWE Live Event Results (10/6/17) - Canton, OH

Thanks to rajah.com reader Edward Rice for sending this in:

Here are the results from WWE Live (Smackdown Live!) from Civic Center in
Canton, Ohio... Are ring announcer was Greg Hamilton

Match 1: Smackdown Live! Tag Title match
(C) The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E w/ Xavier Woods) defeated The
Uso’s when Big E pinned Jimmy Uso following the midnight hour

Match 2: “Glorious” Booby Roode pinned Aiden English following Glorious
DDT

Match 3: 6-Man Tag Team Match
Chad Gable and Breezango defeated Mike Kanellis and Ascension when Fandango
pinned Viktor

Match 4: Last Man Standing Match
Randy Orton defeated Rusev... The finish went down as follows: Rusev missed a
corner charge against Orton (there was a table propped in the corner) and
went crashing through the table, Orton hit his signature “hanging rope”
DDT, and finished off Rusev w/ an RKO for the 10 count

Intermission

Match 5: 6 Women Tag Team Match
Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Naomi defeated Smackdown Women’s Champion
Natalya, Tamina, and Lana when Charlotte pinned Lana

Match 6: Fatal 4-Way Match for US Championship
(C) AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Tye Dillinger when AJ
made Corbin submit to the Calf Crusher

Main Event: WWE Championship Match
(C) Jinder Mahal w/ Singh Brothers pinned Shinsuke Nakamura w/ Khallas after
interference from Singh brothers; following the bout, the Singh Brothers were
continuing to beat down Nakamura w/ Mahal looking on from the outside,
Nakamura would eventually overtake the Singh Brothers, hitting a double knee
strike w/ the both of them on the top turn buckle and hitting the Kinshasa
knee strike on one of the Singh Brothers




