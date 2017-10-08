Current Betting Odds for Tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Sponsored Links



These are the latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women's Championship.

WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal(c) -280 vs Shinsuke Nakamura +200

Hell in a Cell(Falls Count Anywhere)

Shane McMahon +400 vs Kevin Owens -600

Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell

The New Day(c) -145 vs The New Day +105

WWE United States Championship

AJ Styles(c) -140 Baron Corbin +100

Smackdown Women's Championship

Natalya(c) +260 vs Charlotte -380

Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400

Bobby Roode -600 vs Dolph Ziggler +400

Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000

Credit: betwrestling.com