Current Betting Odds for Tonight's WWE Hell in a Cell PPV
These are the latest odds for WWE Hell in a Cell. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens, New Day, AJ Styles, Charlotte, Randy Orton, Bobby Roode and the team of Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin are all favored to win their matches. Of these projections, the only title change expected would be the Smackdown Women's Championship.
WWE Championship
Hell in a Cell(Falls Count Anywhere)
Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Hell in a Cell
WWE United States Championship
Smackdown Women's Championship
Randy Orton -600 vs Rusev +400
Bobby Roode -600 vs Dolph Ziggler +400
Chad Gable & Shelton Benjamin -2000 vs The Hype Bros +1000
Credit: betwrestling.com