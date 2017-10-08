News & Notes: Brock Lesnar's Contract Status; Original Plans for TLC PPV

Sponsored Links



-- The original plan for the Shield reunion at TLC was for the team to face off against the trio of Miz, Sheamus and Braun Strowman. The match was pretty much immediately penciled in as WWE was originally bracing for Cesaro to be sidelined several weeks after undergoing dental surgery. However, the surgery was successful and as we have seen, Cesaro was more or less immediately cleared.

-- With Cesaro healthy and the likely six-man tag match at TLC expected to be the Shield vs. Miz, Cesaro & Sheamus, it leaves Braun Strowman without an opponent. As noted in a previous headline, there have been rumors that Strowman will be added to the match to make it a 4-on-3 handicap match or a less likely scenario, replacing Miz altogether. However, according to backstage reports, neither of this is being seriously considered at the moment - instead, the most talked about situation is that Strowman won't be wrestling anyone.

-- On a recent episode of "The Dan Le Batard Show", UFC President Dana White was a guest and revealed that Brock Lesnar's contract with WWE actually expires in August of 2018, instead of the much rumored "day after WrestleMania 34." White also went on to say that WWE is not interested in letting Lesnar wrestle for UFC while still under contract with them as the last time they did, it really did not work out well for any of the parties.