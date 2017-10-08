Live WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Results Now In Progress: Kickoff Show Begins

Submitted by Eric Lynch on October 8, 2017 - 5:52pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

The 2017 edition of WWE's Hell In A Cell pay-per-view takes place tonight at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI. Join us on the Rajah.com homepage tonight for live coverage starting at 7 PM ET!

Hell In A Cell Kickoff Show:

- The doors to the arena are opening up (6 PM local time) and fans are filing into the Little Caesars Arena for Hell In A Cell 2017.

- Renee Young, Peter Rosenberg and Dave Otunga are all on the Kickoff Show pre-show panel.

#hiac I am walking out With the #USTitle

A post shared by Baron Corbin (@baroncorbinwwe) on

A post shared by John Muster (@meatmandetroit) on




  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more

    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.