WWE Raw Preview: Cesaro & Sheamus on MizTV, Sister Abigail, more

-- Preview for tonight's Raw from WWE.com:

“Miz TV” to set The Bar

After teaming up to take down Roman Reigns this past Monday night on Raw, Intercontinental Champion The Miz and the ruthless team of Cesaro & Sheamus have much to talk about, which is probably why The A-Lister booked The Swiss Cyborg and The Celtic Warrior on Raw, live in Indianapolis. Judging by their meeting at the conclusion of this past week’s Raw, The Shield just might be preparing a counter-attack. Will Reigns, Ambrose & Rollins be watching “Miz TV”? You’d best believe that.

WWE Universe, meet Sister Abigail

The Demon and the man have defeated Bray Wyatt, but Finn Bálor comes up against Sister Abigail — an entity that is very much alive if The Eater of Worlds is to be believed. Wyatt and, evidently, Abigail herself, have promised to unleash as-yet-unseen horrors on the leader of Bálor Club. The Irish Superstar is undoubtedly an extraordinary man who can do extraordinary things, but he has never encountered anything like what’s ahead. Is Bálor ready?

Mickie James proves she’s no “old lady”

If not for the interference of Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, six-time Women’s Champion Mickie James would have defeated the nigh-unbeatable Nia Jax this past Monday night. Given that strong performance, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle granted Mickie a title opportunity against Little Miss Bliss on Sunday, Oct. 22, at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs. Can the veteran Mickie usurp “The Goddess of WWE” and silence the disrespectful Alexa, once and for all?

Kalisto ignites the Cruiserweight division

Now that Kalisto has The Certified G’s undivided attention, how will the high-flying masked Superstar capitalize?